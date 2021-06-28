Left Menu

Soccer-Spain and Croatia make two changes each for last 16 clash

28-06-2021
Spain manager Luis Enrique made two changes to his starting lineup for their Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia from the side that hammered Slovakia 5-0 in their final Group E match.

Ferran Torres, who netted against the Slovakians, replaces Gerard Moreno up front and will play alongside Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia, while Jose Gaya comes into the left back slot instead of 32-year old stalwart Jordi Alba. Captain Sergio Busquets will continue to pull the strings in a three-man midfield including Koke and Pedri.

Ante Rebic starts on the left flank for Croatia, replacing Ivan Perisic, who is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19 following their 3-1 win over Scotland in the final Group D match. Duje Caleta-Car replaces the suspended Dejan Lovren in the centre of defence and attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic gets the nod again as coach Zlatko Dalic deploys an adventurous formation to face the Spaniards.

Teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

