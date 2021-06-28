Cycling-Roglic suffers crash on Tour stage three
Reuters | Pontivy | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:52 IST
- Country:
- France
Slovenian Primoz Roglic, one of the top favourites to win the Tour de France, suffered a heavy crash during the third stage, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient on Monday.
Last year's runner-up Roglic fell heavily on his left side with 10 kilometres left and suffered bruises.
Advertisement
His Jumbo-Visma team mates gathered to try to pace him back to the main bunch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement