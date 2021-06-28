Cycling-Roglic suffers crash on Tour stage three

Slovenian Primoz Roglic, one of the top favourites to win the Tour de France, suffered a heavy crash during the third stage, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient on Monday.

Last year's runner-up Roglic fell heavily on his left side with 10 kilometres left and suffered bruises.

Advertisement

His Jumbo-Visma team mates gathered to try to pace him back to the main bunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)