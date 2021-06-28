Left Menu

Cycling-Merlier wins crash-littered Tour stage three as Thomas, Roglic take tumbles

Belgian Tim Merlier won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient, as two of the favourites to win the race, Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic, suffered heavy crashes.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:02 IST
Cycling-Merlier wins crash-littered Tour stage three as Thomas, Roglic take tumbles

Belgian Tim Merlier won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, a 182.9-km ride from Lorient, as two of the favourites to win the race, Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic, suffered heavy crashes. The Alpecin-Fenix rider led a team one-two ahead of compatriot Jasper Philipsen in a crash-marred sprint that saw pre-stage favourite Caleb Ewan hit the deck in the final metres.

France's Nacer Bouhanni came home third. Slovenian Roglic, who finished second in Paris last year, crossed the line more than one minute off the pace as defending champion Tadej Pogacar ended almost 30 seconds behind the stage winner after being involved in a separate crash.

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021