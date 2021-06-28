Rugby-Scotland break camp as players head into self isolation
Scotland’s squad would return to training next week pending a full round of negative PCR test results, the statement added. "We’ve made the decision to take a break from training camp, during which period, all players and management will self-isolate regardless of whether they’ve been deemed a close contact of positive cases," said interim coach Mike Blair, standing in for Gregor Townsends, who is on the British and Irish Lions tour.
Scotland's rugby team have broken camp ahead of next month's tests against Romania and Georgia to self-isolate following consultation with Scottish Government medical advisers, a statement said on Monday. A planned international between Scotland A and England A on Sunday was called off because of COVID-19 cases in the Scotland squad.
Three members of the Scotland camp tested positive on their arrival in Leicester and went into self-isolation. An unnamed player had contracted the virus before the team departed for England. Scotland's squad would return to training next week pending a full round of negative PCR test results, the statement added.
"It's obviously been a difficult few days, however, the health and wellbeing of our squad and management is the number one priority, and that remains paramount in our decision-making process.
Scotland are to play tests against Romania on July 10 and Georgia one week later. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
