STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WC-2NDLD SHIFT T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by COVID-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the mega-event in October-November.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-2NDLD IND Shooting: Sensational Rahi grabs gold at World Cup Osijek, Jun 28 (PTI) Olympic-bound Rahi Sarnobat displayed sensational form to clinch the women's 25m pistol gold medal at the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday but teen sensation Manu Bhaker ended seventh in the same event.

SPO-BAD-BWF-LD CALENDER BWF cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open; shifts Sudirman Cup and World Tour Finals from China New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The India Open Super 500 and Hyderabad Open Super 100 tournaments were on Monday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which announced a revamped international calender to salvage the remaining season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BOX-IND-AWARDS Simranjit Kaur, Gaurav Solanki nominated for Arjuna awards by boxing federation New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Olympic-bound Simranjit Kaur, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki and world championship silver winner Sonia Chahal have been nominated for the Arjuna award by the Boxing Federation of India.

SPO-CRI-IND-WHITEBALL-ARRIVAL Indian team arrives in Sri Lanka for limited overs series Colombo, Jun 28 (PTI) The India white-ball team led by Shikhar Dhawan, featuring as many as six uncapped players, arrived here from Mumbai for their four-week tour which will feature six limited overs games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13.

SPO-CRI-WTC-WILLIAMSON One-off final never really tells whole picture, this Indian side is formidable: Williamson London, Jun 28 (PTI) One-off final provides an exciting set-up but can never really depict an entire picture about how formidable Virat Kohli's Indian team is, said captain of New Zealand's World Test Championship-winning side Kane Williamson.

SPO-CRI-SL-BREACH-LD INQUIRY Sri Lanka cricketers suspended for bio-bubble breach in England Colombo, Jun 28 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday suspended three players, including batsman Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, for breaching the bio-bubble during their ongoing tour of England and ordered their immediate return to the country.

SPO-OLY-IND-LAB Olympic-bound Indian contingent to have COVID tests at SRL Diagnostics for 7 days prior to departure New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tests of all members of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be conducted by SRL Diagnostics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Monday.

SPO-SWIM-PRAKASH-REWARD SFI announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for Olympic-bound Sajan Prakash New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Swimming Federation of India on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for Sajan Prakash who scripted history by becoming the first swimmer from the country to earn a direct qualification for the Olympics.

SPO-CRI-NZ-JURGENSEN Winning WTC crown is greatest achievement of my coaching career: NZ bowling coach Jurgensen Auckland, Jun 28 (PTI) New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen considers winning the inaugural World Test Championship title as his ''greatest coaching achievement, while terming the pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson as the best in the world.

SPO-ATH-NATIONAL Olympic-bound shot putter Toor continues impressive form with 21.10m throw Patiala, Jun 28 (PTI) Olympic-bound shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor continued his impressive form as he produced yet another big throw while winning gold on the fourth and penultimate day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Monday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-UDITA Switching from handball to hockey changed my life: India women's team forward Udita Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team forward Udita says the decision to switch to hockey from handball six years ago changed her life completely as she gears up to represent the country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-PCB-WOM PCB adds 3 spots in women's central contracts list, increases monthly retainers Lahore, Jun 28 (PTI) The PCB has added three more spots in the central contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season, while also increasing the monthly retainers across all categories by 10 per cent, the board announced on Monday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-SOUTHEE We have right to play more Test cricket: Southee Christchurch, Jun 28 (PTI) New Zealand has been a consistent side over the years and deserves to play more Test cricket following its title-winning run at the inaugural World Test Championships, believes pace spearhead Tim Southee.

SPO-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA-RANKING Deepika reclaims world no.1 ranking after hat-trick of gold medals at WC Stage 3 Paris, Jun 28 (PTI) Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 here.

