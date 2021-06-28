Left Menu

Rugby-Four Harlequins players get England call

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:39 IST
Rugby-Four Harlequins players get England call
Four of the players who helped Harlequins to their amazing Premiership final victory over Exeter on Saturday have been rewarded with a call-ups to the England squad for tests against the United States and Canada. Centre Joe Marchant and the uncapped trio of Number Eight Alex Dombrandt, flanker Jack Kenningham and flyhalf Marcus Smith join the squad, which is without a dozen players who are on British and Irish Lions duties. Smith, who was superb in Quins' 40-38 Twickenham victory on Saturday, was widely expected to be named but it is a remarkably rapid rise for fearless 21-year-old Kenningham, who made his Premiership debut only in February.

Exeter's Henry Slade has also been added while Wasps’ Gabriel Oghre has returned to the squad after being involved in the first training week. The squad includes 23 uncapped players, while Chunya Munga is in camp as an apprentice player and Ollie Sleightholme was unavailable for selection after suffering concussion in training. England play the U.S. on Sunday July 4 and Canada the following Saturday. FULL SQUAD Forwards Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, uncapped) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap) Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped) Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps) Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) Gabriel Oghre (Wasps, uncapped) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps) Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Backs Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped) Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps) Max Malins (Bristol Bears, on loan from Saracens, 7 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 5 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped) Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, uncapped) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

