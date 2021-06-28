Left Menu

Tennis-Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men's defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:20 IST
Tennis-Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men's defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament. The 34-year-old Serb had to wait two years for the privilege this time after last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He made up for lost time as he began his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title by beating British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Monday under the closed Centre Court roof. Asked if it was about time the opening day slot on a court he describes as sacred for the sport should alternately go to the women's champion, Djokovic was inclined to agree.

"Why not? I'm not in the committee of Wimbledon, so I don't make those decisions. My opinion, of course, in terms of decisions-making process doesn't matter much," the world number one told reporters. "Of course, that would be nice to see. They deserve it. I will be in favour of it."

It is rather a moot point this year as Simona Halep, who won the title by beating Serena Williams in 2019, has withdrawn because of injury. The Romanian would have opened play on Centre Court on Tuesday which is traditionally known as Ladies Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021