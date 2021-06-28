Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bruins star David Pastrnak reveals death of infant son

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak revealed Monday that his infant son born earlier this month has died. Pastrnak, 25, posted a message to Instagram asking for privacy as he and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson mourn.

Cleveland OF Josh Naylor to see specialist for broken ankle

The Cleveland Indians confirmed Monday that outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during Sunday's collision with a teammate in Minneapolis. Naylor, 24, was scheduled to return to Cleveland on Monday to be evaluated by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz to determine the extent of the injury.

Tennis-Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame an early fright to fend off British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 and launch his quest for a sixth title as Wimbledon returned after a two-year absence on Monday. The first match on Centre Court since Djokovic's nailbiting victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 final -- 716 days ago -- was classic David versus Goliath material.

Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Two-time gold medalist Kevin Durant anchors the 12-member U.S. men's basketball team announced Monday for next month's Tokyo Olympics. The Brooklyn Nets forward is joined by Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Gymnastics-Biles leads band of Olympic newcomers to Tokyo

Asked to sum up her friendship with training partner and four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles doesn't mince words: "She's my ride-or-die." With the Olympic trials wrapped up on Sunday, the 20-year-old is one of five Olympic newcomers set to compete for the highly decorated U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo this summer, with 2016 veteran Biles, 24, one of the most decorated competitors in the history of the sport, leading the way.

Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games

Boxing's Olympic status will not be under threat at the Paris 2024 Games as the international boxing association (AIBA) is working on major reform after years of corruption, bad governance and mismanagement, AIBA President Umar Kremlev said on Monday. Elected in December to head amateur boxing's governing body, Kremlev has been implementing sweeping changes in order for it to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in time for the Paris Games.

Tennis-Former champion Muguruza powers into second round

Former champion Garbine Muguruza began her latest Wimbledon quest in ruthless fashion as she made up for a rain delay to crush France's Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1 on Monday. The powerful Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court Two and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0 5-0.

Tennis-Tiafoe dumps third seed Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon

American Frances Tiafoe dumped third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the Wimbledon men's singles 6-4 6-4 6-3 as the Greek became the first big casualty on day one of the tournament on Monday. Tsitsipas, playing his first match since his French Open final defeat by Novak Djokovic on June 13, also went out in the opening round on his last appearance as seventh seed in the grasscourt tournament in 2019.

Tennis-American Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon

American Sloane Stephens won the battle of Grand Slam winners against twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday, ousting the Czech 10th seed from the All England Club with a 6-3 6-4 victory. The 2017 U.S. Open champion came into the match on Centre Court with a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Kvitova, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2011 and 2014, but all their previous meetings had been on hard courts.

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks record, Lyles shines to close out US trials

The U.S. Olympic trials went out with a bang on Sunday, as Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the women's 400 metres hurdles in 51.90 seconds and world champion Noah Lyles won the men's 200m in a world-leading 19.74. The 21-year-old McLaughlin seized control of the lead around the turn and into the stretch, defeating world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 and had held the previous world record of 52.16.

