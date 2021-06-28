Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:34 IST
Labuschagne pulls out of T20 Blast match after COVID-19 scare
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been forced to pull out of Glamorgan's T20 Blast match against Middlesex after his compatriot Nick Selman tested positive for COVID-19.

Selman, who earned youth representative honours for Queensland at both cricket and Australian Rules, will have to spend 10 days in self-isolation, Glamorgan said.

''Batsman Nick Selman has tested positive for coronavirus following the results of a PCR test. He will now spend 10 days in self-isolation,'' Glamorgan said in a statement.

''The club also identified Labuschagne and Michael Neser as potential close contacts and are taking the precautionary measure of removing them from the match day squad.'' ''All other team members, coaches and staff returned negative results...'' Labuschagne is Glamorgan's top scorer but Neser is yet to play a game in the competition with the club opting for Colin Ingram for their second overseas spot so far.

With a hectic schedule, the Australian duo could miss more T20 games, something that would hamper Labuschagne's bid for a spot in the T20 World Cup later this year.

