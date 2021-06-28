Spain and Croatia into extra time at 3-3 in Euro 2020 knockout

Spain and Croatia went into extra time drawing 3-3 in a thrilling Euro 2020 knockout match on Monday that began with a disastrous goalkeeping mistake. Spain looked firmly in control when Unai Simon failed to control Pedri's backpass from near midfield in the 20th minute and watched helplessly as the ball bounced over his foot and into the net to put Croatia ahead.

The Spaniards drew level in the 38th minute following sustained pressure that was rewarded when the Croatian goalkeeper swatted Jose Gaya's shot to the feet of Pablo Sarabia who fired home. The three-times European champions continued to create chances and Cesar Azpilicueta notched a well-timed header after connecting with a cross from Ferran Torres in the 57th minute.

Advertisement

Torres got Spain's third in the 77th minute. In a remarkable comeback, Mislav Orsic clawed a goal back for the World Cup semi-finalists in the 85th minute after a goalmouth scramble before Mario Pasilic headed Croatia's equaliser in stoppage time.

The winners face either France or Switzerland on July 2 in St. Petersburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)