Spain and Croatia into extra time at 3-3 in Euro 2020 knockout
Spain looked firmly in control when Unai Simon failed to control Pedri's backpass from near midfield in the 20th minute and watched helplessly as the ball bounced over his foot and into the net to put Croatia ahead. The Spaniards drew level in the 38th minute following sustained pressure that was rewarded when the Croatian goalkeeper swatted Jose Gaya's shot to the feet of Pablo Sarabia who fired home.
- Country:
- Denmark
Spain and Croatia went into extra time drawing 3-3 in a thrilling Euro 2020 knockout match on Monday that began with a disastrous goalkeeping mistake. Spain looked firmly in control when Unai Simon failed to control Pedri's backpass from near midfield in the 20th minute and watched helplessly as the ball bounced over his foot and into the net to put Croatia ahead.
The Spaniards drew level in the 38th minute following sustained pressure that was rewarded when the Croatian goalkeeper swatted Jose Gaya's shot to the feet of Pablo Sarabia who fired home. The three-times European champions continued to create chances and Cesar Azpilicueta notched a well-timed header after connecting with a cross from Ferran Torres in the 57th minute.
Torres got Spain's third in the 77th minute. In a remarkable comeback, Mislav Orsic clawed a goal back for the World Cup semi-finalists in the 85th minute after a goalmouth scramble before Mario Pasilic headed Croatia's equaliser in stoppage time.
The winners face either France or Switzerland on July 2 in St. Petersburg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup: BCCI President Ganguly reaches Mumbai to discuss tax exemption issue ahead of deadline
Economic recovery hopes power European shares to record high
Economic recovery hopes power European shares to record high
EIB and HBOR sign €50m loans to finance Croatian mid-caps companies
Oil stocks power European shares to record-high finish