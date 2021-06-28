Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Hsieh to make strong start at Wimbledon
Swiatek, who overcame Hsieh on the way to last year's French Open title, made a strong start on Court One with a break in the opening game but allowed her unorthodox opponent to hang on before taking the first set on serve. Half of Hsieh's eight career wins against top-10 players have come at Grand Slams and the 35-year-old showed why she can be a difficult prospect for the best of players as she broke back after dropping her serve early in the second set.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
World number nine Iga Swiatek made a convincing start to her Wimbledon campaign on Monday with a 6-4 6-4 win over the tricky Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan for her first main draw victory in the Grand Slam. Swiatek, who overcame Hsieh on the way to last year's French Open title, made a strong start on Court One with a break in the opening game but allowed her unorthodox opponent to hang on before taking the first set on serve.
Half of Hsieh's eight career wins against top-10 players have come at Grand Slams and the 35-year-old showed why she can be a difficult prospect for the best of players as she broke back after dropping her serve early in the second set. Moving the ball around and peppering her game with trademark double-handed slices and drop shots, Hsieh stayed firm until 2-2 before she served a double fault and sent a lob long to hand seventh seed Swiatek the advantage again.
Swiatek lost in the opening round in 2019 but is no stranger to success at the All England club, having won the girls' title a year earlier, and the aggressive 20-year-old raised her level further to close out the win with an ace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Hsieh
- Swiatek
- Wimbledon
- Hsieh Su-wei
- Taiwan
- Iga Swiatek
- French Open
ALSO READ
Tennis-Grieving Tsitsipas pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up in Halle
Tennis-Wimbledon singles finals to have full capacity crowds
Wimbledon allowed full crowd at Centre Court for finals
Tennis-Djokovic to play doubles in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon defence
Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics