HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1819 SWIATEK PASSES HSIEH TEST

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland overpowered Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-4 to secure her first main-draw win at Wimbledon. Joining her in the second round was Sofia Kenin, who made short work of Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-2. Russia's Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed, advanced with a 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over Federico Delbonis while Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut overcame John Millman 6-2 3-6 6-3 7-6(4).

1641 STEPHENS KNOCKS OUT FORMER CHAMPION KVITOVA American Sloane Stephens knocked out twice Wimbledon champion and 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-4.

1604 TIAFOE SENDS TSITSIPAS PACKING Unseeded American Frances Tiafoe produced the first upset of the Championships, crushing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Greek player's first match since his defeat in the French Open final.

Among the women, 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza sent out an early warning to her rivals with a blistering 6-0 6-1 win over Fiona Ferro, while American 23rd seed Madison Keys beat local hope Katie Swan 6-3 6-4. 1442 DJOKOVIC SHAKES OFF RUST TO DOWN DRAPER

Novak Djokovic's title defence began with the Serb losing the opening set against British wild card Jack Draper, but the world number one roared back to seal a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win to reach the second round. 1420 STANDING OVATION FOR OXFORD COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPER

Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation before the first match on Centre Court. She and her colleagues were among the guests invited to the royal box for the first day of the championships.

Guests also included Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of the late centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore, who raised over 32 million pounds ($45 million) for Britain's National Health Service. 1410 MATCHES CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

Persistent rain on the opening day has forced 16 matches to be cancelled across the outer courts. These matches include five-time champion Venus Williams' opening round encounter with Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova must also wait to get her campaign under way against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

1324 SABALENKA CRUISES PAST NICULESCU UNDER ROOF Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus got her campaign off to a blistering start, beating Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes under the retractable roof on Court One.

1108 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

