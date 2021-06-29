Soccer-France-Switzerland goes to extra time after late Gavranovic strike

Mario Gavranovic scored in the final minute of regular time to put Switzerland level with France at 3-3 and send their Euro 2020 last-16 tie into extra time on Monday. The Swiss took a shock lead in the 15th minute when Haris Seferovic rose to head home Steven Zuber's cross, the only effort either side managed on target in a turgid first half.

Hugo Lloris kept the French in the match by saving a penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez in the 55th minute before Karim Benzema brought them level after a clever first touch with his trailing leg allowed him to delicately lift the ball home in the 57th. The striker got his second with a close-range header from Antoine Griezmann's chipped cross shortly afterwards, and Pogba curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner in the 75th minute.

But Seferovic reduced the deficit with another superb headed goal in the 81st and Gavranovic fired a last-gasp equaliser to send the game into extra time.

