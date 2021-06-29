Left Menu

Soccer-France-Switzerland goes to extra time after late Gavranovic strike

The striker got his second with a close-range header from Antoine Griezmann's chipped cross shortly afterwards, and Pogba curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner in the 75th minute. But Seferovic reduced the deficit with another superb headed goal in the 81st and Gavranovic fired a last-gasp equaliser to send the game into extra time.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-06-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 02:27 IST
Soccer-France-Switzerland goes to extra time after late Gavranovic strike
  • Country:
  • Romania

Mario Gavranovic scored in the final minute of regular time to put Switzerland level with France at 3-3 and send their Euro 2020 last-16 tie into extra time on Monday. The Swiss took a shock lead in the 15th minute when Haris Seferovic rose to head home Steven Zuber's cross, the only effort either side managed on target in a turgid first half.

Hugo Lloris kept the French in the match by saving a penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez in the 55th minute before Karim Benzema brought them level after a clever first touch with his trailing leg allowed him to delicately lift the ball home in the 57th. The striker got his second with a close-range header from Antoine Griezmann's chipped cross shortly afterwards, and Pogba curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner in the 75th minute.

But Seferovic reduced the deficit with another superb headed goal in the 81st and Gavranovic fired a last-gasp equaliser to send the game into extra time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021