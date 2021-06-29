Soccer-France knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in shootout

World champions France were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Monday as they lost a penalty shootout 5-4 to Switzerland following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time that sets the Swiss up for a quarter-final meeting with Spain on Friday.

With the two sides deadlocked after 90 minutes and neither managing to score during extra time, Kylian Mbappe's penalty was saved by Yann Sommer to send the Swiss through.

