Soccer-Parker named new Bournemouth boss after leaving Fulham

Bournemouth have appointed Scott Parker as their new manager on a three-year contract following his departure from Fulham, the English second-tier Championship club said on Monday.

Parker left Fulham earlier on Monday after they were relegated from the Premier League in May. Bournemouth have been without a permanent manager since dismissing Jason Tindall in February.

Jonathan Woodgate was placed in caretaker charge but is due to leave the club at the end of the month. Parker is now set to take over Bournemouth's pre-season preparations starting next week.

"I believe this is the perfect fit for both parties," Parker told the club's TV station. "The ethos, the reputation, the journey and the challenge here is something that’s very exciting for me and my staff. We want to build a team the fans can be proud of and one they feel represents them. We can’t wait to get started."

Former England midfielder Parker was appointed caretaker manager at Fulham in February 2019 with the club heading for relegation, but brought them back up to the top flight last August for what proved to be a short-lived return. "Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our Head Coach," said Fulham chairman Shahid Khan in a statement on the club website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"Scott’s departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however. We will hire a new Head Coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters." Fulham said first team coach Matt Wells and goalkeeping coach Rob Burch were among a number of backroom staff who had also left the club.

