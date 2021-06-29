Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick to secure a 5-4 penalty shootout win following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday as they advanced to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain. The Swiss took a shock lead in the 15th minute when Haris Seferovic rose to head home Steven Zuber's cross, and they could have had a second from the penalty spot early in the second but Hugo Lloris saved from Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Swiss took a shock lead in the 15th minute when Haris Seferovic rose to head home Steven Zuber's cross, and they could have had a second from the penalty spot early in the second but Hugo Lloris saved from Ricardo Rodriguez. Karim Benzema struck twice in 103 seconds and Paul Pogba added a sumptuous strike to put France 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, but Seferovic headed his second goal in the 81st minute before Mario Gavranovic fired a last-gasp equaliser.

France substitute Kingsley Coman fired a thundering drive off the bar in the dying seconds as the game finished 3-3 and went into extra time, with neither side able to score in the allotted 30 minutes. Both teams were perfect from the penalty spot until Mbappe stepped up to take the last of France's five scheduled kicks, but Sommer dived to his right and got a strong hand to the striker's effort, swatting it away to send the Swiss through.

