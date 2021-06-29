Soccer-Mbappe will bounce back after penalty miss, says Deschamps

Striker Kylian Mbappe will bounce back from missing the decisive penalty in France's shootout loss to Switzerland on Monday that saw the world champions exit Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage, coach Didier Deschamps said. The French threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in normal time, and after a goalless extra time, they crashed out when Mbappe's penalty was saved by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

Deschamps said the striker and the rest of the team would learn from their tournament disappointment "It will help everyone I think. Kylian, even if he didn't score a goal (at the Euros), he was decisive in many actions that we had, and he took responsibility to take this penalty," he told a news conference.

"No-one is really angry with him. I talked to our players, we know the strength of this team, we've had many magnificent moments together -- today it really hurts, there's lots of sadness," he added. The 52-year-old coach dismissed suggestions none of Mbappe's team mates went to comfort him after his spot kick was saved.

"The whole group is united in the dressing room. No-one talks about 'you made this mistake' or 'you made that mistake', Kylian knows his responsibility," added Deschamps. France were 3-1 up and cruising with 15 minutes to go after a superb goal by Paul Pogba, but the dogged Swiss scored twice to force extra time before eventually going through to face Spain in the quarter-finals in St Petersburg on Friday.

"Today we were against a strong Swiss team, they gave us some problems in the first half, and of course France is used to having compact opponents," Deschamps explained. "We scored our second goal in the second half which changed everything and, if you want, 10 minutes before the end we could have managed our two-goal advantage better."

Kingsley Coman hit the bar in the final seconds of normal time as luck seemed to desert the world champions when they needed it most, but Deschamps was not complaining. "In extra time there were some final chances that we had, and penalties are always like that. It hurts, but you have to accept it -- that's football," he said.

"Mostly we're on the good end, but today we're not and everyone is really sad. Everyone is really disappointed."

