Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men's defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament. The 34-year-old Serb had to wait two years for the privilege this time after the 2020 event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball-Durant headlines U.S. men's roster for Tokyo Olympics

LeBron James may have taken a pass on this year's Tokyo Games but the U.S. men's basketball squad unveiled on Monday does not lack for experience as one of the nation's oldest Olympic teams in history will chase a fourth consecutive gold medal. The 12-member squad will be headlined by Kevin Durant, who was the team's leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games and is only the fourth U.S. male basketball player selected to three or more Olympic teams.

Tennis-Murray survives big wobble to win on Wimbledon return

Twice champion Andy Murray survived a third-set meltdown to beat Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 on Monday in his first singles match at Wimbledon for four years. Back on the hallowed Centre Court turf on which he made himself a British sporting icon, the 34-year-old delighted his fans as he rolled back the years, producing vintage shot-making to lead by two sets and 5-0 in the third.

Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Hsieh to make strong start at Wimbledon

World number nine Iga Swiatek made a convincing start to her Wimbledon campaign on Monday with a 6-4 6-4 win over the tricky Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan for her first main draw victory in the grasscourt Grand Slam. Poland's Swiatek, who overcame Hsieh on the way to last year's French Open title, made a strong start on Court One with a break in the opening game but allowed her unorthodox opponent to hang on before taking the first set on serve.

Vegas to host 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

The Vegas Golden Knights will host NHL All-Star Weekend during the 2021-22 season at T-Mobile Arena, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday. The NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Las Vegas at a date to be determined. The event features the All-Star Game, as well as skills competitions and other hockey-themed festivities.

Soccer-Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain. On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

Tennis-Tiafoe dumps third seed Tsitsipas in opening day shock

American Frances Tiafoe caused the first big upset of the Wimbledon men's singles tournament by beating third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Monday. Tsitsipas, playing his first match since his French Open final defeat by Novak Djokovic on June 13, was on the backfoot from the beginning against a 57th-ranked opponent who took the game to him.

Mavericks name Jason Kidd as coach, Nico Harrison as GM

The Dallas Mavericks officially named Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as their new head coach and former Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager on Monday. The moves come after Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons as head coach on June 17, one day after longtime general manager Donnie Nelson was let go after 24 seasons with the franchise.

Tennis-American Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon

American Sloane Stephens won the battle of former Grand Slam winners against twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday, ousting the Czech 10th seed from the All England Club with a 6-3 6-4 victory. The 2017 U.S. Open champion came into the match on Centre Court with a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Kvitova, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2011 and 2014, but all their previous meetings had been on hard courts.

Soccer-Spain beat Croatia in eight-goal thriller as Morata answers critics

Spain striker Alvaro Morata answered vicious criticism by helping fire his side to a 5-3 win over Croatia after extra time on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in a breathless match laced with storylines. In the best game of the tournament so far, Spain fell behind in the first half to a Pedri own goal from near the halfway line after keeper Unai Simon let a backpass bobble past him.

