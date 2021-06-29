Left Menu

Golf-Australian Open to return after COVID hiatus

Australia's national golf open will return in November, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governing body Golf Australia said on Tuesday.

Australia's national golf open will return in November, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governing body Golf Australia said on Tuesday. The tournament will take place at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney from Nov. 25.

"It was tough for all involved to miss out last year, particularly for players without their national championship on offer and for fans who simply want to see the best golf has to offer," Golf Australia boss James Sutherland said in a statement. "So we’re thrilled to have the support of our stakeholders to be able to bring the championship to life once more, particularly at The Australian for a record 22nd time."

The Australian Open's 2020 edition was originally scheduled for Melbourne's Kingston Heath last November, then postponed to February this year before finally cancelled. First held in 1904, it was the first time the event had not been staged outside the two World Wars.

Local player Matt Jones won the 2019 tournament, adding to his 2015 title.

