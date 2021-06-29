Left Menu

NHL-Lightning thrash Canadiens 5-1 in Stanley Cup Finals opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their NHL title defense in dominant fashion on Monday by downing the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in front of roaring hometown crowd in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. The teams will meet in Game 2 in Tampa on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 08:38 IST
NHL-Lightning thrash Canadiens 5-1 in Stanley Cup Finals opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their NHL title defense in dominant fashion on Monday by downing the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in front of roaring hometown crowd in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. Slovakian defenseman Erik Cernak got the party started early for the heavily favoured Lighting with a redirect goal in the first period before Yanni Gourde extended the lead to 2-0 in the second as the Canadiens struggled to get a foothold into the game at Amalie Arena.

Montreal, who have defied the odds throughout the postseason as they look to end Canada’s 28-year Stanley Cup drought, showed signs of life later in the second as Ben Chiarot scored on a deflection but the Lightning dished out more pain in the third. Left wing Ondrej Palat knocked the puck out of midair for Tampa Bay's third score of the night and a laser from post-season points leader Nikita Kucherov extended the lead to 4-1.

With little more than a minute left on the clock, center Steven Stamkos scored the final goal of the night. The teams will meet in Game 2 in Tampa on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021