Left Menu

Neymar complains about Copa America pitch again

Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.CONMEBOL said it finished on Sunday upgrading the Maracan Stadium pitch for the final on July 10.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 29-06-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 09:32 IST
Neymar complains about Copa America pitch again
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil star Neymar complained about a Copa America pitch again.

Brazil's quarterfinal on Friday against Uruguay or Chile will be in Rio de Janeiro at Nilton Santos Stadium, of which the field has been heavily criticized since the start of the tournament.

In a post on Instagram, Neymar pondered "Where will the next Brazil match be played?" beneath photos of a dirt pitch and Wembley Stadium's impeccable-looking pitch during the 2012 Olympics.

Neymar also criticized the Rio pitch on June 17 after Brazil beat Peru 4-0. "Celebrating yesterday's goal in the beautiful' pitch of the Engenhao," the striker said, using the name Brazilians use to call the stadium. "Please, fix the pitch." Lionel Messi and his Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have also criticized the pitch of Nilton Santos. Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.

CONMEBOL said it finished on Sunday upgrading the Maracanã Stadium pitch for the final on July 10.

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021