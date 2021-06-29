Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray survives big wobble to win on Wimbledon return; Tennis-Barty to lead Australia's gold hopes at Tokyo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray survives big wobble to win on Wimbledon return

Twice champion Andy Murray survived a third-set meltdown to beat Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 on Monday in his first singles match at Wimbledon for four years. Back on the hallowed Centre Court turf on which he made himself a British sporting icon, the 34-year-old delighted his fans as he rolled back the years, producing vintage shot-making to lead by two sets and 5-0 in the third.

Tennis-Barty to lead Australia's gold hopes at Tokyo

World number one Ash Barty will lead Australia's biggest Olympic tennis team at Tokyo as the nation bids for its first medal in 17 years at the Games. Barty, Australia men's number one Alex de Minaur, and world number 60 Nick Kyrgios are among eight Olympic debutants in the 11-strong team, with former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on board for her fifth Games.

Soccer-Messi moves past Mascherano to become Argentina's most capped player

With his inauspicious Argentina debut nothing but a distant memory, Lionel Messi became his country's most capped player on Monday in their 4-1 Copa America victory over Bolivia.

A perennial candidate in the 'Greatest of All Time' debate, Messi marked the occasion in style with a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and setting up another in his 148th national team appearance, surpassing Javier Mascherano's record.

Biden, Trudeau bet on NHL Stanley Cup finals

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offer they bet on the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. In a Twitter post on Monday night, Trudeau challenged Biden. "Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now. How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" using Biden's Twitter handle.

Soccer-Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain. On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

Tennis-Tiafoe dumps third seed Tsitsipas in opening day shock

American Frances Tiafoe caused the first big upset of the Wimbledon men's singles tournament by beating third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Monday. Tsitsipas, playing his first match since his French Open final defeat by Novak Djokovic on June 13, was on the back foot from the beginning against a 57th-ranked opponent who took the game to him.

Soccer-Messi scores twice as Argentina overrun Bolivia 4-1

Lionel Messi passed Javier Mascherano as Argentina's most capped international on Monday and scored twice as they beat Bolivia 4-1 to set up a Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador. Messi was in fine form on his 148th appearance for Argentina and it was his sublime pass that set up Alejandro Gomez to volley home the opening goal after five minutes.

Mavericks name Jason Kidd as coach, Nico Harrison as GM

The Dallas Mavericks officially named Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as their new head coach and former Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager on Monday. The moves come after Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons as head coach on June 17, one day after longtime general manager Donnie Nelson was let go after 24 seasons with the franchise.

NHL-Lightning thrash Canadiens 5-1 in Stanley Cup Finals opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their NHL title defense in dominant fashion on Monday by downing the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in front of a roaring hometown crowd in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. Slovakian defenseman Erik Cernak got the party started early for the heavily favored Lighting with a redirect goal in the first period before Yanni Gourde extended the lead to 2-0 in the second as the Canadiens struggled to get a foothold into the game at Amalie Arena.

Soccer-Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up Colombia Copa America date

An Edinson Cavani penalty sealed an easy 1-0 win for Uruguay against neighbors Paraguay at the Copa America on Monday, setting up a quarter-final tie against Colombia. Despite the narrow scoreline, it was a dominant performance from Uruguay, who had the vast majority of chances but struggled to break down Paraguay's stubborn defense.

