Soccer-Shares in French TV firms TF1 and M6 fall after France's Euro 2020 defeat

Shares in French TV companies TF1 and M6 fell on Tuesday after France's surprise elimination by Switzerland in the Euro 2020 soccer championship. TF1, which broadcast the France versus Switzerland game on Monday night, was down by 1% by 0705 GMT while M6 fell 0.8%.

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions, following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday, allowing Switzerland to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

