Left Menu

Sport-Aussie Rules teams flee COVID outbreaks, rugby league crowds banned

The AFL moved Sydney teams' matches to Melbourne last week after authorities locked down Australia's largest city for two weeks. The National Rugby League (NRL) on Tuesday ordered teams to return to its strictest biosecurity level, meaning players and staff must stay at home unless training, playing or completing essential household tasks.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:21 IST
Sport-Aussie Rules teams flee COVID outbreaks, rugby league crowds banned
  • Country:
  • Australia

Four Australian Football League (AFL) teams are set to base themselves in Melbourne as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns across the country play havoc with the competition's schedule. The Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions were booked on a charter plane for Melbourne to beat a snap three-day lockdown starting late on Tuesday in Brisbane and surrounds.

Perth-based teams Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles are also heading to Melbourne after authorities in Western Australia state locked down Perth after new cases of COVID-19. "There's an element of 'plan for the worst and hope for the best,'" Fremantle boss Simon Garlick said.

AFL stronghold Melbourne has become an unlikely bolthole for the top flight of Australian Rules football, a year after the southern city was locked down for more than five months and forced to give up the season-ending 'Grand Final' to Brisbane. The AFL moved Sydney teams' matches to Melbourne last week after authorities locked down Australia's largest city for two weeks.

The National Rugby League (NRL) on Tuesday ordered teams to return to its strictest biosecurity level, meaning players and staff must stay at home unless training, playing or completing essential household tasks. "It’s clear the virus is spreading quickly and these measures provide an additional safeguard to ensure the competition can continue," NRL boss Andrew Abdo said.

The NRL's Sydney-based teams will remain in the locked-down city but fans will be banned from attending the weekend's matches. Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys said organisers were looking at shifting subsequent NRL matches from Sydney to regional areas depending on the COVID situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021