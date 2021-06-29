Left Menu

Soccer-Man City captain Fernandinho signs new one-year contract

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2022, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:54 IST
Brazil and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho (Photo/Fernandinho Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2022, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. Fernandinho, 36, has played 350 games in all competitions for City since joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and helped the club win four Premier League trophies and six League Cups.

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet," said Fernandinho, who also won the Copa America with Brazil in 2019. "And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for.

"If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the happiest person there." The city will begin their Premier League title defense on Aug. 15 when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

