PM lauds Indian archers' 'stupendous performance' at World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian archers for their stupendous performance at the World Cup and said their success will inspire upcoming talent in the sport.

Star archer Deepika Kumari led the show with supreme authority to grab a hat-trick of gold medals as India made an unprecedented clean sweep at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday for a perfect build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in less than a month's time.

In the absence of the world number one Korea, the Indians faced little challenge to win the women's individual, team and mixed pair events with Deepika a constant in each of them, playing back-to-back four matches in less than five hours.

''The last few days have witnessed stupendous performances by our archers at the World Cup,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire upcoming talent in this field,'' the prime minister said.

India topped the medals tally with four gold medals as Abhishek Verma had clinched the solitary top medal in the compound section earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

