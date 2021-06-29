Former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly hospitalised, condition stable

Former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly, who also captained the country at the 1982 Asian Games, was hospitalised with high fever and low Oxygen saturation level.

However his COVID-19 test report has turned negative and the 64-year-old is put under observation at a private hospital on EM Bypass, said his former teammate Mihir Basu.

''He became seriously ill on Monday evening and the had more than 100 degree fever. His oxygen saturation level also dropped to 91. We rushed him to hospital and was put under observation in the ICU. His condition is now stable and if all goes well, he will be discharged within four-five days,'' Basu, a former India striker said.

The former East Bengal legend has also been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

