Left Menu

Bhaker to switch off from social media till end of Olympics

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Tuesday decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.The 19-year-old Bhaker is currently training in Croatia along with other members of the Olympic-bound Indian team, which is taking part in the ISSF World Cup here.

PTI | Osijek | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:29 IST
Bhaker to switch off from social media till end of Olympics
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Tuesday decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.

The 19-year-old Bhaker is currently training in Croatia along with other members of the Olympic-bound Indian team, which is taking part in the ISSF World Cup here. The shooters will directly fly to Tokyo before the Games.

''As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics,'' she tweeted. ''I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon!'' In the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol mixed team silver. She, however, ended seventh in the 25m pistol event won by another Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat.

Bhaker had won a silver in 10m air pistol individual event in the New Delhi World Cup in March and 10m air pistol mixed team gold, along with Chaudhary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021