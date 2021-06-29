Left Menu

Rugby-Murray won't let Lions captaincy distract from task at hand

Murray was named skipper for the eight-game tour by coach Warren Gatland after an injury to Alun Wyn Jones against Japan on Saturday, the eve of the team’s departure for South Africa, with the Irishman given the nod despite having little captaincy experience. "It’s been a crazy couple of days," Murray told reporters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:35 IST
Rugby-Murray won't let Lions captaincy distract from task at hand
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Conor Murray says being named British and Irish Lions captain is no guarantee he will start in the tests against South Africa and believes competition will be fierce among the scrumhalves in the squad to meet the Springboks next month. Murray was named skipper for the eight-game tour by coach Warren Gatland after an injury to Alun Wyn Jones against Japan on Saturday, the eve of the team’s departure for South Africa, with the Irishman given the nod despite having little captaincy experience.

"It’s been a crazy couple of days," Murray told reporters on Tuesday. "The mood in the camp was a bit sombre on Saturday. There was a sadness around the group because of the injuries to the two boys (Jones and Justin Tipuric). "But when Warren asked if I wanted to take over as captain, I said ‘yes’ immediately. We are a tight group, other players are leading already and hopefully we can move on smoothly from where Alun left off."

Murray added that Jones offered advice when they had a brief discussion on Sunday morning. "He said, ‘just be yourself, do what you have doing that for the last two tours’. His words are really important to me, he was brilliant for the first two weeks in Jersey in setting the tone in training."

But the scrumhalf says history has shown that Lions tour captains are not certainties to start in test matches and he is under no illusions that his on-field performance remains the most important thing with Welshman Gareth Davies and Scotland's Ali Price also in contention. "It doesn’t mean that for a minute, we have seen before on Lions tours where captains haven’t started. The aim is to play in the tests, that is what it’s all about. You have to make sure you are top of the game," Murray said.

"Once we get close to the big games it (competition) will heat up, but that is what you want, we are all here trying to put on that jersey." Murray says they are aware of the strict new lockdown measures in South Africa due to rising COVID-19 cases, but feels that in difficult times, the Lions can bring some distraction for a rugby-mad country whose team have not played a test in 20 months.

"We are very aware of what is going on outside with the lockdown," he said. "But we are here to put a smile on people’s faces. Even on the team bus, people have been beeping and waving at us. I think there is a good feeling about us being here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021