Former SA manager Goolam Rajah passes away, cricket fraternity remembers 'outstanding person'

Former South Africa cricket team manager Goolam Rajah passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday. Rajah, a qualified pharmacist, was in the hospital for weeks as he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:50 IST
Goolam Rajah and Shaun Pollock (Photo: Twitter/Shaun Pollock). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South Africa cricket team manager Goolam Rajah passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday. Rajah, a qualified pharmacist, was in the hospital for weeks as he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Goolam Rajah was part of South Africa's touring party since readmission in 1991. On November 21, 2011, he was in charge of the dressing room for the final time. In those 20 years, Rajah was a part of over 179 Tests, 444 ODIs, and 40 T20Is.

"Sad news hearing of the passing of Goolam Rajah. What a good man we have lost. Thoughts and prayers to family. RIP my pal," former Proteas captain Jacques Kallis tweeted. Kumar Sangakkara also came forward in reminiscing the former SA's team manager as he tweeted, "Goolam was an outstanding and gentle person. Got to know him well through the years. He was kind and generous and I have so many wonderful memories of him and the great conversations we had. Condolences to the family may he Rest In Peace."

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock recalled Goolam's role in his cricketing journey. "Truly sad to hear of the passing of Goolam Rajah- a friend and legendary team manager of the Proteas. He was an integral part of my cricketing journey, always professional, and treated us as family. Thoughts are with Poppy and family," he tweeted. Rajah was part of the South African team when they made their international return on the tour to India in 1991 for three ODIs under the late Clive Rice's captaincy. His final ICC tournament was the 2011 ICC World Cup when Proteas were knocked out in the quarter-finals by New Zealand in Dhaka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

