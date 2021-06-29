HFI to organise a separate women's handball Pro league
HFI President Jagan Mohan Rao said, The Bluesport Entertainment company and the HFI had already entered into an agreement for the mens league last December and they now have joined hands for a womens league too.The mens league is set to be organised at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur but the venue for the womens league will be announced shortly.
- Country:
- India
The Handball Federation of India (HFI) on Tuesday announced that it will organise a separate professional league for women players along with the men's league that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was taken at HFI's annual executive meeting here on Sunday. HFI President Jagan Mohan Rao said, ''The Bluesport Entertainment company and the HFI had already entered into an agreement for the men's league last December and they now have joined hands for a women's league too''.
''The men's league is set to be organised at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur but the venue for the women's league will be announced shortly. The Corona threat has delayed the Men`s league but as soon as it subsides you will see top stars in action,'' said Ajay Datta, the Chairman of The Bluesport Entertainment Company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur airport handled transportation of 20.59 tonnes of Covid vaccines from May 1-June 9: AAI
Out on bail, rape accused targets same girl in Jaipur
Man shot at in Jaipur
Husband of suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater arrested on corruption charge
National Engineering Industries Ltd. organises COVID-19 vaccination camp for employees and their family at the Jaipur facility