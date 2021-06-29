Left Menu

Soccer-Frank de Boer quits as Dutch coach after Euro 2020 elimination

It came after an evaluation of the team’s performance that followed the defeat in Budapest, where the Dutch had been expected to win. The Dutch football association (KNVB) said De Boer was discussing the terms of his departure. De Boer took over as successor to Ronald Koeman last year, and won eight of his 15 games in charge.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:11 IST
Soccer-Frank de Boer quits as Dutch coach after Euro 2020 elimination
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has resigned, two days after his side were beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic and eliminated in the last 16 of the European Championship. It came after an evaluation of the team's performance that followed the defeat in Budapest, where the Dutch had been expected to win.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said De Boer was discussing the terms of his departure. De Boer took over as successor to Ronald Koeman last year, and won eight of his 15 games in charge. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021