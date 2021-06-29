HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights of day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1436 TOP SEED BARTY OVERCOMES SUAREZ NAVARRO

World number one Ash Barty overcame a mid-match blip to beat Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 on Centre Court and advance to the second round. Suarez Navarro, who returned to competitive tennis at the French Open after overcoming cancer, is set to retire after the Olympics. The 32-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd as she left the court.

Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday 1412 ZVEREV MAKES SHORT WORK OF GRIEKSPOOR

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany fired 35 winners and sent down 20 aces to ease past Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-4 6-1 in 89 minutes. 1340 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS

American Sebastian Korda defeated Eastbourne champion Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5) before rain stopped play on all the outside courts. 1252 VENUS WILLIAMS RALLIES PAST BUZARNESCU

Five-times champion Venus Williams overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3, her first Wimbledon singles win since 2018. Former world number two and 2010 finalist Vera Zvonareva also advanced with her first Wimbledon main-draw win since 2014, defeating Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-4. She faces Iga Swiatek next.

1230 EVANS THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND Briton Dan Evans snapped a four-match Grand Slam losing streak by beating Feliciano Lopez 7-6(4) 6-2 7-5 and is now turning his attention to the Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany.

Asked how he would spend the rest of his afternoon, he said: "Hopefully watching England win." Earlier, 26th seed Fabio Fognini beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 in a match carried over from Monday.

1130 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES ZIDANSEK, JABEUR THROUGH Former world number one Karolina Pliskova began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

The Czech eighth seed was joined in the second round by Ons Jabeur, who beat Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1. Greece's Maria Sakkari, returning to action for the first time since her French Open semi-final defeat, powered past Aranxta Rus of the Netherlands 6-1 6-1 in 49 minutes.

1106 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the second day of Wimbledon began on time after Monday's start to the grasscourt Grand Slam was delayed and some matches cancelled due to rain.

