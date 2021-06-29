Cycling-Cavendish rolls back the years to win Tour de France fourth stage
Briton Mark Cavendish won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 150.4 kilometres ride from Redon on Tuesday. France's Nacer Bouhanni was second, and Belgian Jasper Philipsen came home third. Dutch Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. A tearful Cavendish was hugged by his team mates after crossing the finish line.
Reuters
