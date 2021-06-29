Left Menu

Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia qualifies for Olympics

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:48 IST
Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia on Tuesday qualified for Tokyo Olympics with a best effort of 63.70m while winning gold on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here.

The 37-year-old Punia, who had won a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, breached the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m.

She will be taking part in her fourth Olympics after the 2004, 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games.

Punia will be the second Indian woman to take part in the event in the Tokyo Olympics after national record holder Kamalpreet Kaur, who threw the iron disc to a distance of 66.59m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 on Monday last. Kaur did not start in the event on Tuesday, though her name was there initially.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

