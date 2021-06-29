National Sports Awards: Last date of submission extended by week to July 5

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting the nominations for the annual sports awards by one week till July 5.

Originally the deadline for National Sports Federations (NSFs) to send nominations was June 28.

''Last date for receipt of nomination has been extended from 28th June, 2021 to July 5, 2021,'' a sports ministry circular stated.

A lot of NSFs, including tennis, boxing and wrestling, have already sent their nominations while BCCI is expected to send its in a couple of days.

Odisha government has sent Dutee Chand's name for Khel Ratna award.

