Manipur CM announces cash award for Olympians from state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren on Tuesday announced that all five Olympic-bound athletes from the state will be handed a financial support of Rs 25 lakh and will be given more cash award if they return with medals.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:02 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren on Tuesday announced that all five Olympic-bound athletes from the state will be handed a financial support of Rs 25 lakh and will be given more cash award if they return with medals. The CM said the gold medal winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 1.20 crore and the silver medallist will get Rs. one crore. The bronze medal winner will get Rs 75 lakh.

''Now is the time we come out to support the sportspersons, competing at the Tokyo Games beginning from July 23 to August 8, 2021,'' Biren said on the sidelines of an event.

Manipur's P Sushila Chanu (hockey), Nilakanta Sharma (hockey), Shushila Likmabam (judo) MC Mary Kom (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weight lifting) will compete at the Games, starting July 23.

