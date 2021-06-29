Left Menu

Soccer-German, British ministers bet beer on soccer clash

Taking time out of high-level diplomacy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer over the result of Tuesday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 game between the two nations. "My United Kingdom colleague and I agree on almost anything in international affairs, but not on who will win at Wembley tonight.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:07 IST
Soccer-German, British ministers bet beer on soccer clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taking time out of high-level diplomacy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer over the result of Tuesday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 game between the two nations.

"My United Kingdom colleague and I agree on almost anything in international affairs, but not on who will win at Wembley tonight. So, how about a little wager," Maas wrote in English on his Twitter feed. "GER didn't lose its last 7 matches at Wembley. Keep it that way," he said after swapping national soccer shirts with Raab.

The British minister accepted the challenge: "We've got a case of @bigsmokebrew riding on this. Come on England!" he wrote on Twitter, referring to an English beer manufacturer. The two men were in the southern Italian city of Matera for a one-day summit of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies. The meeting is due to end just as the game kicks off at 1600 GMT in London, but it was not clear if Raab and Maas would see it together before heading home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021