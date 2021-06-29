Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Zverev breezes past Griekspoor ahead of Euro 2020 date

German Alexander Zverev eased through his Wimbledon opening round against Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets on Tuesday, leaving himself enough time to watch his country take on England in the last 16 at Euro 2020. The fourth seed served strongly and was clinical in overpowering Griekspoor 6-3 6-4 6-1 in less than 90 minutes to advance to the second round.

Tennis-Evans helping Britain shake off Wimbledon 'plucky losers' tag

Andy Murray remains something of an anomaly for British tennis with his two Wimbledon titles papering over what is often a bleak fortnight on the grass for home hopes. Johanna Konta also reached the semi-finals in 2017, the year after the second of Murray's two titles, but other than that it has been rare for Brits to survive until the second week, especially since Murray's injury woes.

Tennis-Kerber overcomes slow start to down Wimbledon debutant Stojanovic

Former world number one Angelique Kerber made a wobbly start against Wimbledon debutant Nina Stojanovic on Tuesday before finding her groove to seal a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round. Kerber, one of five former champions in the draw, came into Wimbledon full of confidence following her first title triumph in three years at the inaugural Bad Homburg grasscourt event last week.

Korda sisters expected to lead U.S. women's golf team at Olympics

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are expected to lead the American women's golf contingent at the Olympics in Tokyo. The International Golf Federation released the list of the 60 players in the Final Olympic Golf Rankings on Tuesday. The list was cemented after the completion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which Nelly Korda won last weekend to move to No. 1 in the world and in the rankings for the Olympics.

Soccer-Messi contract saga goes to the wire, but club still optimistic

Argentina's Lionel Messi has yet to agree on a new contract with Barcelona, the club where he has spent his entire career, and his 21-year association with the Catalans could come to an end at midnight on Wednesday if no new deal is reached. Barca's all-time top scorer, who joined as a 13-year-old in September 2000, could stay beyond June 30 as a free agent, however, and officially not belong to the club until he puts pen to paper on a contract extension.

Tennis-Barty turns on style in opening win over Suarez Navarro

Women's top seed Ash Barty cleared a tricky opening Wimbledon hurdle as she beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 on Tuesday in a first-round match tailor-made for tennis purists. The Australian, sporting a 1970s-inspired outfit paying homage to compatriot Evonne Goolagong's trailblazing first Wimbledon title 50 years ago, played beautifully for two sets in her first grasscourt match for two years.

Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany's marauding wing backs. The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed by Southgate in England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, includes Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw operating as wing backs.

Tennis-Wildcard Venus through to second round at her 23rd Wimbledon

Five-times champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round on Tuesday. The oldest woman in the draw at 41, Williams had not won a match since reaching the second round at the Australian Open in February but showed she was far from finished on her return to a favourite place.

Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights of day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1515 MATCHES CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

U.S. first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, Biden says

U.S. first lady Jill Biden may go to Tokyo to attend the Olympics opening ceremony next month, her husband, President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday. "We're trying to work that out now. That's the plan," he told reporters at the White House as he departed for an unrelated trip to Wisconsin.

