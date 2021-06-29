Left Menu

Soccer-Kulusevski starts for Sweden in last-16 clash with Ukraine

The winner of Tuesday's tie will meet England in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:38 IST
Soccer-Kulusevski starts for Sweden in last-16 clash with Ukraine

Sweden coach Janne Andersson will try out his third strike pairing in four games as Dejan Kulusevksi starts up front with Alexander Isak with Robin Quaison dropping to the bench for their Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Ukraine at Hampden Park.

Having had a period in isolation at the start of the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, Kulusevski came off the bench to create two goals in the 3-2 victory over Poland, including Viktor Claesson's late winner. Marcus Berg, who started the first two group games against Spain and Slovakia, joins Quaison, who started against Poland, among the substitutes.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko makes two changes from the side that started the final group game against Austria, with Taras Stepanenko and Serhiy Kryvtsov coming in for Vitalii Mykolenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi. The winner of Tuesday's tie will meet England in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.

Teams Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson; Sebastian Larsson (captain), Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Dejan Kulusevski; Alexander Isak

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

