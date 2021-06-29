Left Menu

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:48 IST
England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
England is unburdened by the weight of agonising history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again.

No need to endure more penalty heartache or disallowed goals this time.

Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, winning 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarterfinals.

And just like in England's two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute in a move he started and completed.

The round of 16 finally saw England net more than once at Euro 2020, and for Harry Kane to shed the pressure on his shoulders by finally scoring. The striker headed in Jack Grealish's cross in the 86th minute to give England only its second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship.

The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro '96 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in a shootout at Wembley.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome.

