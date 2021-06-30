Left Menu

Tennis-Tearful Serena retires from Wimbledon after first-round injury

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:41 IST
Tennis-Tearful Serena retires from Wimbledon after first-round injury
Sixth seed Serena Williams retired injured from her Wimbledon first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

The seven-times Wimbledon champion went off court for treatment while 3-2 up in the opening set but the American was in tears when she tried to resume and with the score at 3-3 could go no further.

