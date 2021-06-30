Left Menu

Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:45 IST
Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.

Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

