Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury
Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.
Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
