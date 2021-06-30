Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden and Ukraine go into extra time in Euro 2020 last-16 clash

Sweden and Ukraine were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in their European Championship last-16 clash at Hampden Park on Tuesday, with the match going into extra time to decide the last available berth in the quarter-finals.

Sweden and Ukraine were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in their European Championship last-16 clash at Hampden Park on Tuesday, with the match going into extra time to decide the last available berth in the quarter-finals. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.

Forsberg, who took his tournament tally to four goals, struck the woodwork twice after the break while Ukraine’s Serhiy Sydorchuk was also denied by the post in an exciting second half. The winner of the match will take on England in Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

