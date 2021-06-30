Soccer-Ukraine snatch extra-time win over Sweden to advance to Euro 2020 quarters
Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarter-finals.
The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time. Oleksandr Zinchenko's left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.
Ukraine now take on England in Saturday's quarter-final in Rome. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
