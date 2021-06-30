Left Menu

Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden at Euro 2020

Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenkos cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

Updated: 30-06-2021 03:31 IST
Ukraine reached the round of 16 at the European Championship with worst record of the advancing teams.

And now the quarterfinals, too.

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.

Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Emil Forsberg's deflected shot in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. It was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Forsberg then had shots hit the post and the crossbar as Sweden created more chances in the second half.

The momentum shifted in extra time when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin.

