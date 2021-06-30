Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

NHL-No panic in Canadiens' camp after dropping Stanley Cup opener

The Montreal Canadiens, who have managed to adapt to each of their opponents during a magical run to the Stanley Cup Final, are not about to hit the panic button after dropping the opening game of the NHL's championship series. Turnovers proved costly during Montreal's 5-1 loss to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday but they have no plans to shake up their line combinations when the best-of-seven games series resumes on Wednesday in Florida.

Soccer-England sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final. England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow, in the last eight after a victory which sent the home crowd of over 40,000 into wild celebration.

Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, two ex-employees in his death

The widow and parents of Tyler Skaggs sued the Los Angeles Angels and two former employees Tuesday, nearly two years after the pitcher's death from a drug overdose. Carli Skaggs' suit was filed against the team and former communications employees Eric Kay and Tim Mead in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and his parents, Darrell Skaggs and Debbie Hetman, filed their suit in district court in Tarrant County, Texas. In both cases, the plaintiffs accuse the Angels of wrongful death and negligence.

MLB roundup: Nats' Kyle Schwarber belts two more HRs

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. The sizzling Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games and 24 on the season, including seven in his past three games against the Mets. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.

Tennis-Kyrgios says grass 'too slow' as late-night duel suspended

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios ranted about the state of Wimbledon's famous green turf on Tuesday during a late-night roller-coaster first-round against France's Ugo Humbert. Kyrgios and Humbert were switched to Court One under the roof after rain delays but the match could not finish as Wimbledon's 11pm curfew came into force.

Tennis-Wildcard Venus through to second round at her 23rd Wimbledon

Five-times champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round on Tuesday. The oldest woman in the draw at 41, Williams had not won a match since reaching the second round at the Australian Open in February but showed she was far from finished on her return to a favourite place.

Tennis-Medvedev warms to task with opening win over Struff

A few days after claiming his first grasscourt title in blazing Mallorcan sunshine, second seed Daniil Medvedev could easily have been caught cold in his Wimbledon first-round match on Tuesday. But on a chilly and damp evening at the All England Club he showed he is not just a fair weather player on the lawns to overcome German powerhouse Jan-Lennard Struff.

Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

Eight-times champion Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court. The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with Federer forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, celebrating his 33rd birthday, decided he could not continue.

Soccer-Last-gasp Dovbyk winner sends Ukraine into first Euro quarter-final

Artem Dovbyk netted a dramatic winner in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to book a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England. The final whistle was met with wild scenes of celebration as Ukraine reached the last eight of a major tournament for only the second time, after they made the quarters at the 2006 World Cup.

