Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena; Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Olympics period -media and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Olympics period -media

Japan is considering an extension of its coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas by two weeks to a month, Japanese media said, with less than a month to go until the Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to open. The Japanese capital and other areas are currently under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in coronavirus cases has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed in to Olympics venues.

Soccer-England sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final. England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow, in the last eight after a victory which sent the home crowd of over 40,000 into wild celebration.

Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, two ex-employees in his death

The widow and parents of Tyler Skaggs sued the Los Angeles Angels and two former employees Tuesday, nearly two years after the pitcher's death from a drug overdose. Carli Skaggs' suit was filed against the team and former communications employees Eric Kay and Tim Mead in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and his parents, Darrell Skaggs and Debbie Hetman, filed their suit in district court in Tarrant County, Texas. In both cases, the plaintiffs accuse the Angels of wrongful death and negligence.

Swimming-Ledecky can rule the pool in post-Phelps era

Tokyo will be the first Summer Games in a quarter of a century without Michael Phelps, the greatest of Olympic medal machines, but even if the giant has gone U.S. swimmers are still set to rule the pool. Phelps owns a record 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, eight of which he captured in Beijing in 2008. He retired in 2016 after taking a final five golds from Rio de Janeiro -- his fifth Olympics.

Soccer-Half a century of England hurt could be healing

It is 25 years since the Lightning Seeds sang of England's "30 years of hurt" but now, with the thorn that has caused the Three Lions the most pain finally removed with Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany, fans really can start dreaming. That song, the anthem of Euro96, was thrown back in England's faces when joyous German fans sang "Football's coming home" after beating the hosts on penalties in the semi-finals.

Tennis-Kyrgios says grass 'too slow' as late-night duel suspended

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios ranted about the state of Wimbledon's famous green turf on Tuesday during a late-night roller-coaster first-round against France's Ugo Humbert. Kyrgios and Humbert were switched to Court One under the roof after rain delays but the match could not finish as Wimbledon's 11pm curfew came into force.

Tennis-Big-serving Anderson relishing Wimbledon rematch with Djokovic

South African Kevin Anderson will hope to gain revenge on Novak Djokovic and end the Serb's bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam when they meet in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday. Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches.

Olympics-Handball-European heavyweights expected to dominate Tokyo Games

Handball heavyweights France, Denmark and Norway are among the top medal contenders at Tokyo 2020, but emerging rivals from elsewhere will seek to dent Europe's dominance. European countries will make up 11 of the 18 nations represented in the men's and women's competitions at the Tokyo Games.

Soccer-Last-gasp Dovbyk winner sends Ukraine into first Euro quarter-final

Artem Dovbyk netted a dramatic winner in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to book a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England. The final whistle was met with wild scenes of celebration as Ukraine reached the last eight of a major tournament for only the second time, after they made the quarters at the 2006 World Cup.

