Left Menu

BCCI to recommend Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna

The BCCI has decided to recommend womens cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, countrys highest sporting honour. The 38 year-old is also the leading run getter in ODIs with more than 7000 runs.Ashwin, who is already an Arjuna awardee like Mithali, has also been a consistent performer for India in Test cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:13 IST
BCCI to recommend Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI has decided to recommend women's cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honor. For Arjuna Award, the Board will send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, K L Rahul, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

''No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna,'' a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Mithali is chosen by the Sports Ministry-appointed panel in an Olympic year. She completed 22 years in international cricket last week. The 38-year-old is also the leading run-getter in ODIs with more than 7000 runs.

Ashwin, who is already an Arjuna awardee like Mithali, has also been a consistent performer for India in Test cricket. He has taken 413 wickets in 79 Tests besides 150 and 42 scalps in ODIs and T20s though he doesn't play for India in the shorter formats.

Dhawan, who will be captaining India in the upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, is a frontrunner for Arjuna. The 35-year-old southpaw has scored 5977 runs in 142 ODIs besides 2315 and 1673 Test and T20 runs respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021