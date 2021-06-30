Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena; Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Games period -media and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Advertisement

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Games period -media

Japan is considering an extension of two weeks to a month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas, Japanese media said on Wednesday, with less than a month to go until the Tokyo Summer Olympics open. Japan's capital and other areas are under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in infections has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed into Olympics venues.

Olympics-UK Athletics looking into athlete comments about 'faked' COVID test

UK Athletics is looking into comments by 5,000 metres runner Andrew Butchart that he changed the date on a COVID-19 test result in order to return to Britain after an international event, though the Scot has since clarified his remarks. In a now-deleted episode of The Sunday Plodcast, Butchart said there was a delay in getting his PCR test result back before his flight and he had changed the date on an old test as he prepared for check-in, The Times reported.

Soccer-England will be seen as a dangerous side now: Kane

England's remaining rivals at the European Championship will consider them a "dangerous" side after they beat Germany 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals, captain Harry Kane said. Kane and Raheem Sterling struck late goals in Tuesday's last-16 match to guide England to their first knockout victory over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.

MLB roundup: Rockies' German Marquez flirts with no-hitter

German Marquez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before settling for a complete-game one-hitter as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Tuesday night in Denver. Marquez (7-6) was bidding to become the second pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter, but Ka'ai Tom led off the ninth with a sharp single to right.

Swimming-Ledecky can rule the pool in post-Phelps era

Tokyo will be the first Summer Games in a quarter of a century without Michael Phelps, the greatest of Olympic medal machines, but even if the giant has gone U.S. swimmers are still set to rule the pool. Phelps owns a record 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, eight of which he captured in Beijing in 2008. He retired in 2016 after taking a final five golds from Rio de Janeiro -- his fifth Olympics.

Hawks pull level with Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo exits injured

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams said he found out one hour before tipoff that he would be starting a playoff game for the first time in his 16-year NBA career. The 34-year-old Williams learned of the assignment at the same time he was told that star teammate Trae Young would sit out Game 4 with a foot injury.

Tennis-Big-serving Anderson relishing Wimbledon rematch with Djokovic

South African Kevin Anderson will hope to gain revenge on Novak Djokovic and end the Serb's bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam when they meet in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday. Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches.

Olympics-Handball-European heavyweights expected to dominate Tokyo Games

Handball heavyweights France, Denmark and Norway are among the top medal contenders at Tokyo 2020, but emerging rivals from elsewhere will seek to dent Europe's dominance. European countries will make up 11 of the 18 nations represented in the men's and women's competitions at the Tokyo Games.

Soccer-Last-gasp Dovbyk winner sends Ukraine into first Euro quarter-final

Artem Dovbyk netted a dramatic winner in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to book a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England. The final whistle was met with wild scenes of celebration as Ukraine reached the last eight of a major tournament for only the second time, after they made the quarters at the 2006 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)